ALBION — A new hog confined feeding operation planned for Ligonier is now cleared to go after some pushback from nearby residents and concerns about the local water table.
In the end, Noble County Plan Commission members thought the site was ultimately right for the 2,200-head hog operation, and commissioners didn't see any reason to go against their recommendation.
That didn't sit well with two neighbors who showed up to object Monday but weren't give an opportunity to air their grievances.
The rezoning request was made by Kevin Troyer back in December in order to allow him to build a hog barn at his site on C.R. 775N west of C.R. 600W.
Residents at the time came to raise concerns about the property, including an unusually high water table that makes the area very wet and prone to flood. In December, the plan commission tabled the issue to allow for soil borings to find out exactly where the water table was.
Earlier this month, the issue was back on the plan commission table with the results, showing that while the underground was very high in some parts of the land, in the area where the barn is proposed the water was done deep enough to alleviate concerns. The plan commission sent a unanimous recommendation to the commissioners.
On Monday, the commissioners took up the issue.
Three people attended the meeting including neighbor Eric Strater, who was there in support, but also two nearby residents, Steve Annis and Calvin Cole, who came to object.
Commissioner Gary Leatherman asked Plan Director Kenneth Hughes about the county's confined regulations and how they matched up compared to surrounding counties.
Hughes opined that Noble County is middle-of-the-road, not the strictest guidelines but also not the loosest.
Leatherman asked the two men who came to oppose the project if they had previously had a chance to speak before the plan commission, which they said they had attended and brought up their concerns.
But with the 8-0 recommendation with the plan commission in front of them, the commissioners didn't take any additional input, voting to approve the zoning change 3-0.
After realizing they wouldn't be given another chance to speak on the confined feeding issue, and claiming certain aspects about the project had been previously misrepresented, the two men left the meeting unsatisfied.
In other business Monday, the commissioners heard various complaints about the county's timeclock software from multiple departments. The commissioners didn't directly address any issues Monday, but asked IT Director Dave Baum to be put on the agenda for the next meeting in order to go over priority problems departments are having and try to address them then.
The commissioners also heard a presentation about the option of utilizing a "construction managers as constructors" process to oversee the build of the proposed $15 million county annex.
One major benefit of that process is that the construction manager sets a guaranteed maximum price, while the manager is empowered to select some subcontractors and handle some tasks in order to potentially help lower cost and speed up decision making during the project.
Noble County Highway Department engineer Zack Smith, who is managing the annex project, brought the idea forward because the county is attempting to build the proposed annex on a tight timeline, so speed and flexibility during construction will be important factors for the county.
