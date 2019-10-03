LIGONIER — Next week, history authorities and classic car enthusiasts alike will have a chance to bid on a piece of Ligonier history.
On Oct. 10-11, a 1908 Mier Model A Runabout will be up for online auction on R.M. Sotheby’s website. As listed before bidding begins, it’s priced at $25,000-35,000.
The 111-year-old automobile is restored to museum-quality and is only one of two known remaining cars manufactured by the Miers. The other is in a museum in Syracuse, Indiana.
Earle Franklin, Ligonier’s building and zoning administrator and local history buff, compiled some research leading up to the sale.
Though the Mier automobile was made in Ligonier, Franklin’s research suggests that’s not where the story starts.
Instead, it’s important to begin with Sheldon S. Harkless, a machinist out of Syracuse. In the 1890s, he expanded his shop from making just tooling to marine and stationary gas engines.
Then, cars came on the scene.
“Being the machinist, I think he had the mindset that, ‘Well if they can build one, so can I,’ so he designs and builds a car,” Franklin said.
In 1905, Harkless designed and built his own car, which he called a horseless carriage. Family notes Franklin found say that two friends talked him into letting them borrow his car for a bit.
The story gets hazy there, but soon after, automobiles in Ligonier come from a company that only used to make horse carriages and buggies.
“All of a sudden, in July of 1907, the paper says the Mier boys are building automobiles,” Franklin said.
Photos of the two automobiles show that they’re strikingly similar. The seat, the engine and its casing, the wooden wheels and how the steering wheel juts up from the engine into the lap of the driver are all nearly identical.
The main difference is the addition of fenders with the Mier automobile, which cover the tops of the wheels.
When the Mier brothers began to build cars, they ordered 100 engines from Goshen.
“So with that, you could figure that they planned on making at least 100,” Franklin said. “Another article said they were making eight vehicles a week.”
Where those engines went or the cars that might have been made from them is unknown, Franklin said. He thinks one possibility is that it might have been too early for cars to catch on in the then-rural Ligonier.
“Of course, at that time, you’re still building a bunch of buggies and carriages because everybody still had horses,” Franklin said.
Another factor might have been the standard model cost $575, which is about $16,035 today, plus extra for a roof on the car.
A few Mier products are still around Ligonier, but no cars. The Visitor’s Center has a restored Mier carriage, and Franklin has a Mier buggy in his personal collection.
The automobile up for sale is a bright green with red wheels and a black leather seat.
