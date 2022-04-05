LIGONIER — The Ligonier City Council will soon have a new member.
The Noble County Republican Party will be hosting a caucus tonight at 5 p.m. at the Ligonier Police Department to decide who will fill the vacant city council at-large seat, which was previously held by Bill Mills. Mills resigned from his seat earlier this year due to ongoing health issues.
The chair of the caucus will be county Republican Party Chairwoman Shelly Williams. Council members Julia Bell, Chris Fought and Ligonier Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer, the city’s three Republican precinct committeemen, will vote for the new member.
Candidates for the open seat were required to notify the party about their interest in the position no later than 72 hours prior to the day of the caucus.
The party has five candidates who have expressed interest in the seat. The list includes the following:
• David Cisney, an agricultural sales crop consultant who works at Crop Tech Inc. He provides guidance to farmers regarding fertilizer and pesticide applications and achieving maximum profitability on their land. Cisney said his ability to lead and motivate sets him apart from others within his industry and his passionate personality is exhibited in everything he does and his charismatic charm makes him a joy to work with.
• Brian Hite, a 25-year resident with two daughters that are West Noble High School graduates and one son currently in sixth-grade. He serves currently on the city’s plan commission and was past president and board member of the Ligonier Sports Recreation and Parks Dept.
• Harlan Hite, who grew up in Ligonier and has lived within city limits for nearly 20 years. Hite has been involved with the party and the community for years, he said.
• Matt Kreager, who has been a resident of the city for 15 years and currently serves on the city’s plan commission and board of zoning appeals and previously served on the city’s park board. He has voluntarily served the Ligonier community for many years including organization and planning of Operation Foundation from 2007-2019.
• Lisa Pfenning, who was a small business owner in Ligonier until she and her husband adopted children and have have spent the last 17 years virtual schooling, managing medical needs, traveling with their children for adaptive sports events and participating in 4-H and cattle shows.
The winner of the caucus will serve out the rest of Mills’ term, which runs through the end of next year. Candidates can then file to run for re-election to a full term in the next municipal election, which will take place in 2023.
