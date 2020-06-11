LIGONIER — With protests decrying police brutality happening in places like Fort Wayne and Indianapolis for the past two weeks, the Ligonier Common Council took time Monday to put in its two cents.
At its evening meeting, department heads and council members gave updates on their individual progress. Council member Chris Fought took his time to start the conversation.
“I just wanted to say, with everything that’s going on in the country right now, I think it’s important for our law enforcement officers to know that we support them,” Fought said.
Council President Ken Schuman agreed, and said he didn’t think defunding police was smart.
“I find it hard to believe that defunding police departments around the country is actually the right thing to do,” Schuman said. “That just is absolute insanity.”
The concept of defunding the police is one making its rounds on social media and in protests right now.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Black Lives Matter, defunding, or divesting from police departments, doesn’t mean zeroing out their budgets.
Instead, the movement calls for less money to be allocated to police and reinvest in community resources, like education and mental health services.
Speaking locally on the Ligonier Police Department, Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel teared up when saying how much she values their work.
“We’re not going to let anybody degrade our family,” Fisel said, referring to Ligonier police.
Then, she spoke directly to Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn.
“Barb, we’re not going to defund the police department,” Fisel said, and Hawn agreed, thanking the police for protecting the city.
Ligonier Police Chief and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer said he felt appreciated from the community.
Ligonier had its own protest, Shearer said, on Saturday night, to oppose police brutality and George Floyd’s death.
Protesters, Shearer said, called ahead to let the police department know they were planning a drive-in.
“We really appreciated them calling and letting us know they were going to be here,” Shearer said.
Shearer pointed out the city’s parade route and had a squad car follow them along their drive-in demonstration.
“I thought that was the least we could do since they had the respect to call and express their first amendment right,” Shearer said.
In other business, Park Director Travis Brimhall said his crew is staying busy.
Recently, he has built a new gaga ball pit and is looking for more vendors to expand the Pettit Park farmers market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.