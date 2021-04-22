CROMWELL — The Cromwell Town Council was full steam ahead Tuesday night on the town’s pursuit of a state grant for its waterworks improvement project.
The three-member council authorized council president Jerry Pauley to sign documents for the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs grant application, due June 1, and conducted the first of two public hearings on the project. The second public hearing will be held before June 25.
No members of the public spoke at the hearing. Casey Erwin of DLZ, the town’s engineering firm, reviewed his preliminary engineering report for the project, which totals $3.5 million. An OCRA grant of $600,000 could reduce the town’s cost to $2.9 million.
Cromwell’s project will upgrade the water treatment plant, built in 2000; make improvements to Groundwater Wells 3 and 4; rehabilitate the 1974 elevated water tower; replace fire hydrants; and buy and install plant and residential water meters.
Dave Gee of Region 3-A spoke about the 700-point scoring system used to rate projects to award a Community Development Block Grant. Among the criteria for points is the amount of local matching funds, the community’s distress and a demonstrated need for the project, and how many residents of low-to-moderate income are served as determined by an income survey.
In other business, Erwin said a May meeting with Indiana Department of Transportation official will finalize costs for a culvert replacement on S.R. 5 near the railroad. He said an old, unused rail spur will be removed, eliminating the need to bore under the railroad. The town must submit information for its portion of the project to INDOT so that those costs can be included in the culvert plan.
The council agreed to renew its contract with Astbury for management of its water and wastewater utilities, retroactive to Feb. 26. Josh Koontz is the full-time, dedicated technician for the town.
The council also approved an ordinance to establish a designated account to receive money from American Rescue Plan Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.
Under old business, town attorney Jay Rigdon recommended that Cromwell and Big C Lumber draft an agreement to reroute an 80-year-old sewer drain around a new building that the business plans to construct.
The agreement would spell out how the town and the business would split expenses and responsibilities, should the drain ever need repair. Council members made it clear that they support the business in its expansion.
The proposed Big C building is on the same footprint as an earlier structure, which was built on top of the drain going to a nearby ditch.
Rigdon said he searched county real estate records and believes there was no formal easement ever established for the drain. The sewer drain was likely installed along the path of an alley that no longer exists.
