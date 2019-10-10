LIGONIER — New state-mandated multi-step requirements to graduation have one West Noble administrator questioning whether they’re right for students.
Not long ago, the long-beleaguered ISTEP became the new norm for Indiana high school sophomores who had to pass the test to get their diploma.
Fewer than three years later, ISTEP for sophomores is on its way out, and new graduation pathways have officially made their way in, with mixed reviews from school administrators.
Beginning with this year’s freshmen, the ISTEP will no longer be administered. Now, for the first time, every student in every Indiana high school has been put on a state-mandated path to graduation.
The requirements for graduation are organized into three categories, colloquially referred to as buckets.
The first bucket is earning a high school diploma, which hasn’t changed.
The second bucket is to learn and demonstrate employability skills. According to documents from the Indiana State Board of Education (SBOE), this could be project-, service- or work-based learning experiences.
The third bucket is showing postsecondary-ready competencies, and it’s the one with the most options.
To satisfy the third bucket, students can do one of the following:
- Get an Honors diploma
- Meet college-ready benchmarks for the ACT
- Meet college-ready benchmarks for the SAT
- Earn a high enough score on the ASVAB to place into a branch of the U.S. military
- Earn a state- and industry-recognized credential or certification
- Do a federally-recognized apprenticeship
- Earn a C average in at least two Career-Technical Education Concentrators (or CTEs — these are the vocational classes students can take at Impact Institute)
- Earn a C average in at least three Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, Dual credit, Cambridge International classes or CLEP exams
- Complete a locally created pathway
The intention is that students begin working towards the pathway of their choice right away after entering high school and, according to the SBOE, gives Indiana graduates “employability skills that lead directly to meaningful opportunities for postsecondary education, training, and gainful employment.”
The SBOE also recognized that the pathways are a step away from the “one-size-fits-all approach” that was prevalent with the ISTEP graduation requirement.
West Noble High School’s principal Greg Baker also sees it like that — students no longer have to repeatedly retest for the ISTEP exam to be able to graduate, and additional requirements, like the second bucket of requirements, lets them incorporate their extracurricular activities into their diploma.
But still, school administrators including Baker are concerned about the pathways program. Some worry that it’s too specific, prioritizing career experience over career exploration. Others are concerned that it’s asking 14-year-olds to choose the rest of their lives now.
And others are wondering what time kids will have left to develop a passion for the arts.
More responsibilities, no funding
When the SBOE approved the graduation pathways, there were few accommodations in place to ensure each school in the state would be able to offer equal options for complying with the requirements.
Now, just like with ISTEP, many rural schools are again losing out.
“We can’t offer everything that the bigger schools can offer,” Baker said. “It’s something that we just don’t have the staff in house to offer.”
To help alleviate this, Baker said teachers themselves are giving their own time.
“Teachers are adding more licenses to what they currently teach,” he said.
Not only is there added work for teachers, but guidance counselors are feeling the crunch, too. Tracking the new pathways is cumbersome for guidance counselors in schools that have to keep records by hand.
Baker said this is just another change his staff has adjusted to.
“In my 14 years as an administrator, I’ve seen the workload for guidance probably double,” Baker said.
Many schools in the area are stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to organizing tracking for the many pathways students can take.
Either schools can pay for tracking software to save administrators and guidance counselors time, or they can save money and track in-house. Both are compromises to do what’s best for the students, and both are being done with no additional funding from the state.
When asked if facilitating additional resources to the schools to be able to comply better with the pathways requirements, Molly Deuberry Craft, senior director of strategy and communications for the SBOE, said that’s not within the board’s lawmaking abilities.
“SBOE is a policymaking body, so that would not be in our statutory purview,” Craft said via email. “The Commission for Higher Education manages the electronic transcripts and is working to incorporate the appropriate fields for the chosen pathway so they are reflected accurately. Questions regarding funding resource allocation should be directed to the General Assembly, as they approve the State budget appropriations.”
‘I feel like a dog chasing its tail’
Although some schools are trying to adjust to the new pathways requirement, many favor it over the previous ISTEP test to be able to graduate.
Baker said he also approves of passing the tenth-grade ISTEP as no longer being a requirement to graduate, but administrators and teachers alike at West Noble are also feeling the pressure to adjust to state requirement changes.
“Sometimes, we think we have it and then the state changes it,” Baker said. “Sometimes, I feel like a dog chasing its tail.”
There are also potential changes to curriculum that qualifies for the pathways or tests that satisfy the third requirement that have not been set yet.
Some potential changes are laid out in SBOE documents. In a list of pathway requirements from November 2018, recommendations from the Graduation Pathways Panel are listed below.
“The Graduation Pathways Panel recommends that the State adopt a nationally-recognized college entrance exam to be used for school accountability no later than 2021-22,” the document reads.
This has not yet happened, but there is concern amongst educators about using a national college-readiness exam to measure schools’ compliance with state curriculum — two completely different things.
Settling into a future at 14: empowering, but unsure
To finish pathways in time, schools work with students from the time they are freshmen, or taking high-school level courses in junior high, to see which pathway they want to do.
While choosing your post-grad future might work for some students, Baker isn’t so sure it’s right for every student.
“I have some reservations about it, because we’re making kids choose at an earlier and earlier age their pathway for life,” he said.
Even explaining the concept of the pathways to new freshmen is confusing for the students, he said.
“You’re asking a 14 year old to grasp concepts of their future,” he said. “You can present the information to them, but they can’t grasp it.”
Where are the arts?
As it stands, a student who does not want to go to college, go into the military or complete a vocational certification is not explicitly accommodated for within pathways requirements.
So, students who want to pursue a career in art, music or physical fitness, do not want to go to college and can’t receive a vocational certification for that in their area might not be able to incorporate that in their pathway, and therefore might forego exploring it in high school.
Budgets for those kinds of classes and extracurriculars are already tight at some schools, and a potentially declining student enrollment in them would not help.
“If you’re not careful as a school to meet these other needs, that’s the first place schools look to cut,” West Noble’s Baker said. “And I’m a firm believer in the arts.”
Better than before, but not perfect
The general consensus in area schools about the pathways is that while they’re better for students than ISTEP, the repercussions of them have not yet been fully vetted.
Still, many schools like the way the pathways lets students decide what they want for their futures. Baker also thinks students should be able to decide their futures too, but still be allowed to explore at the same time.
“I do understand they want to provide workers for the state, and I want to help in that,” Baker said.
For now, West Noble is just working on serving its students.
“I think Indiana has wonderful teachers. They have wonderful administrators,” Baker said. “We’ll get it done. We always do.”
