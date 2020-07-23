LIGONIER — They had the same problem when city hall was built.
As construction progresses on the southeast corner of Pettit Park for the future Ligonier fire station, builders have run into one snag — too much groundwater to build the foundation the way it was originally planned.
Administrators at Ligonier’s board of works meeting Wednesday morning said that the same problem happened when city hall was built in 2005.
To alleviate that, City Engineer Rick Pharis said supports will be driven down into the ground to support the building.
Public Safety Director and Police Chief Bryan Shearer said Schenkel Construction, who is handling the fire station, told him having to change plan is not a big deal, both for them and for the scope of the project.
“This is nothing that’s going to change the project other than the makeup of how the building will be supported. That’s it,” Shearer said.
City hall’s water issue was alleviated with supports, too, Water Superintendent Jeff Boyle said.
The board of works also approved an updated back-to-work policy for city employees who could test positive for COVID-19.
Shearer said it was Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff’s recommendation that public safety employees could return to work after 14 days, and other city employees 10 days.
The resolution approved followed that recommendation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.