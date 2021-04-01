LIGONIER — West Noble elementary students will return to full-time, in-person learning April 12 after spring break ends.
Spring break is the week of April 5-9.
Superintendent Galen Mast said in a March 22 letter to parents that the district would make one change to the COVID-19 plan, put in place at the beginning of the school year.
Here is the letter, posted on the school district’s website:
I want to say a big thank you to each person for their efforts in keeping our school doors open and our students and staff safe, cared for, and learning during this unprecedented school year. Flexibility is a life skill that we teach in each classroom at every grade level, and that life skill has been tested each day during this pandemic for sure both at school and at home. With that in mind, we are making one change to our original Covid plan that was created at the beginning of this school year.
Starting after Spring Break, April 12, all students in grades K-4 will return to a typical five day week for the remainder of the school year. All instruction will be in person, Monday-Friday.
Students in grades 5-12 will continue with the original plan through the remainder of the school year. In person instruction will occur for grades 5-12 Monday through Thursday with eLearning days on Fridays.
Many people ask what the plan is for the 21-22 school year. Right now, the plan is to return all buildings and all grade levels to a typical, five (5) days per week schedule K-12. Our hopes are that we can begin the next school year on a normal schedule.
Thank you for your continued support and flexibility. Go Chargers!
March 22 WN School Board Meeting
The West Noble school board approved personnel changes. The board accepted the resignations of Anne Lowe, WNE head nurse, effective April 9, and Karen Sensibaugh, payroll clerk, effective July 31.
The board hired Timothy Howard for a maintenance technician position at $17.75 per hour, and Nicholas Gaff as WNP head custodian at $15.65 per hour. James Franklin was approved as a volunteer assistant softball coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.