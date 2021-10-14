Youth philanthropists plan Zombie Walk
LIGONIER — P.U.L.S.E of Noble County will host a One Mile Zombie Walk on Friday, Oct. 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Kenney Park, 520 W. Union St. P.U.L.S.E. is partnering with Drug Free Noble County to educate the community on drug awareness.
Participants may dress up as a zombie or wear any non-scary costume for the walk. The fire department will sell pork burgers and hot dogs to go along with apple cider and candy. Face painting will also be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.