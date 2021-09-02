CROMWELL — A sapling from the 9/11 Survivor Tree has been given to the Sparta Township Fire Department to plant and nurture in front of Cromwell’s town hall.
A dedication ceremony will take place Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. when a commemorative plaque will be unveiled. Cromwell’s tree is one of only 30 in Indiana.
A Callery pear tree at the World Trade Center in New York City was discovered damaged, but still alive, under the rubble in October 2001, a month after terrorists flew planes into the Twin Towers.
The New York City Parks and Recreation Department removed the tree from ground zero and a horticulture school nursed it back to health.
In 2010, the tree was replanted next to the South Pool at the memorial site, a living reminder of resiliency, survival and hope.
Sparta Township fire chief Nick Gaff said this sapling is the second one the town has received; the first sapling ultimately didn’t survive. The saplings are generally awarded to municipalities or public service organizations like fire departments,
Gaff said one of his department’s firefighters, Rick Rockford, has a cousin who is a New York City police detective who was asked to distribute the saplings to other communities.
“Each tree has its own serial number,” Gaff said.
Gaff credited Rockford with doing the application paperwork to get the tree, then going to New York City himself to pick up the tree and bring it to Cromwell. Rockford has also delivered other trees to Indiana communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.