CROMWELL — The Cromwell Council heard plenty of clucking about the proliferation of poultry in town at its July 15 meeting. Council members ultimately agreed to review the town’s animal and livestock ordinances to see what is actually permitted.
The only agreement seemed to be that chickens are not permitted to run loose in town.
Town marshal Mike Hatfield recently responded to a conflict between two residents, one who had chickens running at large, and an adjacent resident, whose dog attacked the birds.
The topic came up again when town resident Ariel Miller attended the July 15 meeting to complain that small-lot owners in town were not permitted to have chickens because she said there was a 200-foot set-back from nearby homes.
She said the town’s ordinance permitted large-lot residents to keep chickens, but kept other residents such as herself, from keeping chickens because they couldn’t meet the setback requirements.
Miller spoke during the citizen comment period, suggesting the town enact a permit process to allow residents to keep chickens with enforcement by inspection.
In response to a question, Miller said if she is allowed to own chickens, she would dispose of the chicken manure as fertilizer for her garden or in Ligonier’s compost pile.
Council president Jerry Pauley ruffled feathers when he said no chickens should be allowed in town. He believes the ordinance prohibits all livestock within town limits.
Former council member Devon Miller, who often attends town meetings, agreed with Pauley that no chickens should be allowed in town.
Clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley said she receives at least one complaint a week about chickens in town.
Council member Tiffanie Gudakunst took the other side. She suggested that the town do research into what the town’s ordinance actually says, and what other communities such as Goshen have done about urban poultry. The council could then revise or clarify Cromwell’s ordinance.
Such clarifications could be bird limits, requirements for coops and fencing, disposal of manure and how often, and enforcement of the ordinance including penalties and fines.
Gudakunst admitted she had raised urban chickens in the past, but said she was not currently in violation.
In other business, the council voted to buy a new meter for Stoneridge Mobile Home Park after a July 8 lightning strike damaged it. The meter will cost an estimated $13,000 plus shipping, installation and calibration. The meter was covered by insurance.
The town’s lift stations will be cleaned for $1,700. Josh Koontz of Astbury said the cleaning will clear debris from the lift stations and replace worn or broken parts.
Koontz also gave photos to council members that show impaired visibility in alleys and streets from overgrown bushes and shrubs. He said Astbury, the town’s manager of streets and utilities, can’t go onto private property to trim overgrown bushes or high weeds.
Town marshal Mike Hatfield will speak to individual property owners about trimming their bushes voluntarily. Tickets will then be issued to any violators. The town will remove overgrown bushes at the owner’s expense if he or she does not comply.
Gudakunst announced that the Cromwell Days Festival will take place Sept. 24-25.
The town’s fire hydrants will get a fresh coat of paint in the near future. Council member Cheryl Watts and town resident Jane Miller will lead a group of volunteers to paint the hydrants. The town will buy the paint, which costs $50 per gallon.
