A couple Sundays ago, the congregation at my church sang, “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” during the morning worship. The pastor spoke that morning about the hope and light of the Advent season and the hymn was the conclusion of the service.
The song is unusual among Christmas hymns and carols in that it doesn’t mention the Christ Child by name. Nevertheless, its lyrics speak of hope and optimism in time of turmoil. It’s all the more remarkable that the words were written in 1863, but they ring true today.
American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wrote the poem, which he called “Christmas Bells,” in Christmas Day 1863, in the midst of the Civil War. The poem was published in February 1865 with several verses that refer to the Civil War.
Longfellow had reason to feel despair. The nation was torn by internal war, with Americans fighting Americans. Two years before, his second wife, to whom he was very devoted, was fatally burned in an accidental fire. Earlier in 1863, his son, Charles, had joined the Union Army without his father’s knowledge. Longfellow learned of his son’s choice in a March 1863 letter.
Longfellow’s poem was set to music about 1872 by an English organist, John Baptiste Calkin, and later to a couple of other melodies. The final version of the song came in 1956, when Johnny Marks arranged the music and dropped the verses that referred to the Civil War. Crooner Bing Crosby recorded the song on Oct. 3, 1956, and the song became an instant hit and Yuletide standard.
Longfellow’s poem laments that on Christmas, of all days, he thought the world should sing of “peace on earth, good will to men” but he is bitterly disappointed. He vents his sorrow in Verse 3:
“And in despair I bowed my head,
‘There is no peace on earth,’ I said.
‘For hate is strong and mocks the song
Of peace on earth, good will to men.’”
The Christmas bells answer his despair with a greater message in Verse 4:
“Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:
‘God is not dead nor doth He sleep;
The wrong shall fail, the right prevail,
With peace on earth, good will to men.’”
Like Longfellow, we can easily see the despair and turmoil of our own times. Conflict, greed and the desire for power are no less potent than they were in 1863, but just like Longfellow, we can hear the message of peace and hope from today’s Christmas bells — if we choose to listen.
May the peace of Christmas last all year.
