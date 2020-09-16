LIGONIER — West Noble school employees who suspect they have COVID-19 will now get tested by one provider.
The West Noble school board agreed with Superintendent Galen Mast’s recommendation that school employees be tested by MedStat so that the test results and recommendations for quarantine are consistent in all cases.
Mast said the two school employees were recently tested for COVID-19 at two different locations. The tests were negative for both employees, but they were given different follow-up advice. One employee was advised to quarantine and the other employee was not.
In the MedStat agreement, COVID-19 tests for school employees will be billed at $145 per test to the district’s insurance, Mast said.
MedStat Urgent Care is a walk-in clinic with locations in Warsaw, Nappanee and Syracuse as part of the Lutheran Health network. MedStat is staffed with board-certified physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners experienced in urgent care and occupational health, according to its website.
Mast said students and teachers are doing “amazing things” in classrooms every day.
In other board business, substitute bus drivers in the West Noble school district got a pay raise. Mast recommended that the pay for substitute bus drivers be increased from $38 per route to between $45 and $50 per route in order to be competitive with surrounding districts.
District treasurer Barbara Fought reviewed information ahead of a request for additional appropriations of $2.3 million for the Operation Fund for building maintenance and student transportation. Taxpayers may comment at the public hearing on the additional appropriations at a public hearing Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.
Board members received information to review on the Teacher Appreciation Grant, which will be also considered Sept. 28.
The board accepted these personnel changes:
Resignations: Charles Grady, high school girls track coach co-coaching, effective immediately; Amanda Herrera, middle school cheerleading coach, effective immediately; and John Marano, high school Business Professionals of America, effective immediately.
Hired: Stephanie Applegate, curriculum and data secretary, $14.25 per hour, eight hours per day for 220 days; and Jolene Rose, permanent substitute bus driver, $17,500 annually with West Noble benefits for 2020-21.
Service Agreements: Heather Foster, John Marano and Kathy Marano, high school homebound tutoring, $32.50 per hour for the school year; Sara Bengtson, high school Business Professionals of America sponsors, $510; Amy Newby, high school freshmen class sponsor, $204; Helen Terry, high school Charger Care sponsor, $502; Andrew Yates, high school yearbook sponsor, $1,613; Alex Vaillalpando, high school Pep Band sponsor, $877; and Kendaya Mapes, middle school sixth grade volleyball coach, $826.
Other: Jennifer Schiffli, salary increase from 75% to 100%, Title I funds.
