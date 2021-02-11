LIGONIER — West Noble schools will use its one-year extension of a Lilly grant to hire an intervention teacher to help virtual learners catch up to their in-person classmates. The board approved superintendent Galen Mast’s recommendation Monday night.
Curriculum director Sarah Wilson said the Lilly Foundation agreed to extend the district’s five-year grant for another year because of COVID limitations and other factors. She said the grant has about $160,000 remaining to be spent.
Mast said the intensive intervention teacher will work with students in K-12 for 16 months and have a special education credential. He said the position is Tier 3, meaning the intervention teacher will work individually with students on academics, behavioral issues and self-regulation of social and emotional skills. Tier 2 is small group work and Tier 1 is the whole class, he explained.
Two other topics, bus bids and a new district-wide phone system, produced questions and discussion before a vote, even though both topics had been introduced at the Jan. 28 meeting.
Transportation director Brandon Chordas had recommended buying two 81-passenger Thomas buses, one 78-passenger Thomas bus and one 14-passenger yellow Thomas minibus. The district would trade in three full-size buses and one white special needs minibus.
Ultimately the board approved the recommended purchase. Board member Todd Moore questioned Chordas on the value of a yellow minibus, which has all the safety equipment required to pick up students in the street, versus using the current white buses, which can only pick up students by pulling into or backing into the driveway.
“Many homes don’t have a driveway or an access to stop,” Chordas said, adding that backing in or out of a driveway has risks, too. The driveway can also be parked full of residents’ cars, he said.
Moore and board members Dave Peterson and John Schwartz discussed license requirements, driver pay, and which bus size was more useful.
Chordas said the yellow minibus was best because some groups are small, it could pick up kids from the street and its drivers would not be required to have a CDL license. He said yellow minibus drivers need their regular driver’s license plus a “yellow card,” earned by completing a three-day safety class and a required number of hours driving.
Moore questioned whether administrators, who’ve expressed interested in driving these buses, would want to put in the hours to get a yellow card or demand higher pay to do so.
Peterson was skeptical that bus drivers weren’t required to have a passenger or chauffeur’s license.
“I prefer all our drivers have CDL licenses. They’re more qualified,” Schwartz said.
Chordas said he has openings for bus drivers, but “I didn’t get one app” when the jobs were advertised.
In another big decision, the board accepted Applied Technology Group’s proposal to buy a new phone system for a total cost of $236,287.91.
The Fort Wayne company submitted three proposals: a lease program with a down payment and lower monthly cost, a lease program with no down payment and a higher monthly cost, and the purchase option. Local provider LigTel also submitted a proposal.
The board also approved the addition of five more security cameras to its project to upgrade the eyes on campus. Peterson abstained from voting, saying that a customer of his business owns the camera company.
Cameras will be added to two locations at the high school, two at the middle school and one at the elementary school for a cost of $13,200. The money is already in the budget.
Technology director Mike Burke said the newer cameras have a 270-degree or 360-degree view, better than the old cameras. He also discovered that some areas weren’t covered by the old cameras, and should be.
In other business, the board accepted the resignations of Susan Stackhouse, high school dual credit English teacher, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year; Nathanial Slone, maintenance, effective Feb. 12, 2021; Erika Kurtz, bus driver, effective Jan. 28, 2021’ Randy Younce, high school girls varsity golf coach, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year; and John Marano, high school assistant athletic director (winter), effective Nov. 20, 2020.
The board approved service agreements for John Marano, high school co-assistant athletic director, 50% (winter) for $1,300.50; and Dale Marano, high school co-assistant athletic director, 50% (winter) for $1,300.50.
