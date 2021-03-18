LIGONIER — The Ligonier Public Library is celebrating Earth Day this spring by participating in the 12th Annual Neighborhood Forest Free Tree Program.
Since 2010, Neighborhood Forest has reached more than 60,000 families and planted more than 30,000 trees across North America.
To participate, parents may register their child by Sunday, March 21.
The free 6- to 12-inch sapling will be ready to pick up from the library on or near Earth Day on April 22. Planting instructions and species information will be emailed a few days prior to the trees’ arrival. Parents may share photos of their children planting the trees with the library.
For more information, go to https://www.neighborhoodforest.org/school-search and search for “Ligonier Public Library.”
