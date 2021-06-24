LIGONIER — The Ligonier board of works gave a break Wednesday to a city landlord with a massive utility bill, the result of a pipe breaking, but didn’t erase the bill totally.
The board of works voted to forgive the wastewater use charge of $10,000, as the water didn’t enter the sewer system, but directed clerk treasurer Barb Hawn to bill the landlord $9,006 for the water usage.
Hawn told the board that water and sewer utility bills will go out Monday, and asked the board to consider forgiving the sewer portion of the bill, then work with the landlord on paying the water portion.
She said the city typically makes adjustments on the sewer portion of the bill if the water didn’t enter the wastewater system, and works with the customer on a payment plan for the water use portion of the bill.
Hawn said the landlord, identified later in the meeting as Robert Stout, has a building with two apartments. One tenant moved out Jan. 21, 2020, and the city did the final meter reading.
Stout told the city, at that time, that he would shut off the water to that apartment himself, Hawn said.
No one had moved into the apartment since it was vacated, Hawn said, and the landlord did not regularly check on the building since then. A pipe broke at some point, spilling an estimated 3,000 cubic feet of water a day that resulted in a utility bill of nearly $20,000.
In other business, the board agreed to hire Lakewood Surveying of Wolf Lake to create a legal description for a half-acre parcel of land. The city would like to buy that parcel to restore a cul-de-sac in a subdivision, making it easier for city crews to turn plow trucks and other equipment around. The street became a dead end when a house was built on the lot containing the cul-de-sac.
The board also passed a resolution adopting police regulations as a step toward accreditation.
