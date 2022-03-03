LIGONIER — After experiencing another year of the COVID-19 pandemic and businesses opening back up again, the city of Ligonier was still able to make significant progress in 2021 despite the challenges.
2021 saw the city attract new businesses to its industrial park like Forest River RV, who plans to bring its parts and service centers and its travel trailer production center to Ligonier. The company is expected to bring 500 new jobs to the area.
Mayor Patty Fisel spoke to attendees at Ligonier’s City Hall on Thursday night giving her annual State of the City address highlighting the city’s accomplishments from the past year along with what is coming next in 2022.
“This is the first time we’ve had a State of the City speech in two years due to the pandemic,” she said. “During that time, we didn’t slow down. We kept going no matter what.”
She started her speech by introducing her team that includes the different department heads and thanking her list of organizations for the work they do with the city.
She moved to discuss the projects that were completed in 2021 which included the Martin Street project and the second phase of the Strawberry Valley Cultural Trail. The Martin Street project was funded by the Community Crossing grant issued by the state department of transportation. It was used to make improvements to curbs, sidewalks, storm sewers, driveway approaches and repaving the street.
The cultural trail is still being worked on and has made progress by building the one mile track for people to walk, jog or ride their bicycles on and has been moved out towards the Elkhart River, which runs through Ligonier.
She said she is proud of the work the city has done on the trail and that there is still more work to do.
After discussing what the city finished last year, she then transitioned to highlighting the 240 acres of land the city annexed earlier this year near the city’s intersection on U.S. 6. Much of the land is cornfields and the city was able to get a voluntary decision from people out on the property to annex it for commercial development.
She then presented the main project that is planned to be completed this year, which is the city’s new fire station. Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer chimed in during the speech to say the city is very proud of this project and that within 30 days, the building will be substantially completed.
“It’s a beautiful building. There’s still some other things that need to be done before being officially complete,” he said to attendees. “There’s plenty of room for equipment, and is a nice piece to become part of the downtown area.”
She said Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver deserves much of the credit for the construction of the station and that he did a phenomenal job laying out the plan.
Shearer added that the station was not funded with taxpayer dollars and instead funded by TIF funds provided by the city redevelopment commission.
The speech then moved to projects planned for this year with her starting off by mentioning the city streets being redone through the 2022 Community Crossing grants. The list of streets include Cavin, Main, Second, Wright and Chapman streets. The city was awarded $595,005.25 in grant money to redo the streets.
She said the community crossing grant money is working well for the city and that she is excited about the future work to be done.
The city plans to move to phase three of the cultural trail project this year with plans to expand the track to a total of five miles. She said the city has five parks and all of them will be connected to the trail once the project is completed.
“We want to make Ligonier a destination for people to come to and we believe this will help make a difference for the community and the region,” she said.
She also wants to make improvements to the city’s 37 murals so people at the park and on the trails will be able to view them.
She said the city had barn statues donated to the city and that they were very generous gifts since these statues are very expensive.
Another planned project for the year will be to rehab the water towers in the city. They plan to start with the south tower, which holds 300,000 gallons of water, to give it a cleaning. The north tower that holds 500,000 gallons of water will be cleaned in 2023.
The next topic was about what the city plans to do with the old fire station building, which was also the former city hall. She said there have been lots of people wondering about what will happen to it and that the Noble County Community Foundation plans to move into its office space as part of its plan to downsize from its current building just outside of the city on Lincolnway South.
She said the foundation plans to occupy the upstairs area of the old station and that the city will be here for them. She wants them to stay in Ligonier and is blessed to have be in the downtown area so people can walk to their offices.
The city plans to use grant money to help cover some of the maintenance costs while the foundation will fund renovations costs for the interior of the building, which is allowing them to do so.
“This is a win for the city,” she said.
The city’s new subdivision, Park Meadow, is continuing to make progress with new single family homes being constructed.
She said Park Meadow is seeing significant growth and that they can’t build some of the homes fast enough and that some have already been purchased before they have even been built.
“Housing has been one of the main conversations around the city for some time,” she said. “We have the jobs and we need the people. The way to bring people here is by having housing available. I’m glad to see that’s happening.”
She moved to her next topic by discussing the things happening at the industrial park. The one notable thing to happen there is Forest River RV, which is based in Elkhart, is moving in to occupy some of the vacant buildings already at the park along with constructing new facilities in the open space that was available.
The park only has limited space remaining available and the city hopes it can be filled some time this year. The park also saw a new waste transfer station move into the park where people can bring their recyclable items and other waste to.
Another road project the city plans to do is opening up Pennington Way near the industrial park to allow traffic to better flow into the park for industrial workers to make their way into.
The city applied for a grant through the U.S. Economic Development Administration to help cover the cost.
The city is working on plans to redo Commerce Drive near Kroger and Autozone to help improve traffic flow. The city does not own property the road is on and will need consent from business owners on Commerce Drive to move forward with the project. The city plans to apply for Community Crossing grants to fund the project.
She concluded her speech by discussing the future plans for extending Diamond Lake Road to the city. She hopes the project will happen at some point in the future and that it could be a collaboration between the city, county and the state.
“As some of you know, we attempted to get an Aldi into town and we worked on it for a long time and unfortunately they decided to back out,” she said. “There are many things we learned from that experience that we will do differently in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.