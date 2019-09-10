KENDALLVILLE — Bryan and Yvonne Hutson will be in concert Sunday at 6 p.m. at the First Church of God, 111 S. Oak St.
Bryan has toured with several well-known names in southern gospel music. He is joined by Yvonne for a concert which features a variety of music for all ages. A freewill offering will be accepted. Contact the church office at 347-0469 for more information.
