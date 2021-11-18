COLUMBIA CITY — Emma Coville of Columbia City has received a scholarship to assist with flight training for her private pilot certificate from the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 2 of Fort Wayne.
Coville is the first recipient of this $1,000 scholarship, which was presented to her at the DeKalb County Airport, Auburn, where she takes flight lessons. Lara Gaerte of Century Aviation based at the airport, is Coville’s instructor.
Coville is a graduate of Oak Farm Montessori School in Avilla and is currently a college student.
The Youth Aviation Training Scholarship, establish by EAA Chapter 2 earlier this year, seeks to award these scholarships based upon several criteria. The successful candidate must be a youth or young adult up to age 20, have demonstrated academic achievement compatible with successful aviation skills, have begun pilot training and achieved at least the level of student pilot and soloed, be active in promoting aviation such as through Young Eagles and other EAA Chapter 2 activities, among other things.
