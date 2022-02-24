LIGONIER — Ligonier’s Community Crossings project will not cost the amount they thought it would be.
During Wednesday morning’s board of public works meeting, the board discussed the actual bid for the project, which came out to $517,080. The bid is significantly lower than the estimated bid of $793,340.
The funding from the Indiana Department of Transportation will be used for fixing up streets around the city.
Ligonier was one of 23 local governments in the region to receive Community Crossings grants to do road work in November 2021. Local governments across northeast Indiana received a total of $13,526,989.40 in grant money.
The amount of state funds allocated to the city for the project was originally 75% of the estimated cost, which came out to $595,005.35. When the actual cost came out, the city was only allowed to use the funds to cover 75% of the cost, coming out to $387,810.
The city decided to include redoing alleys and fire hydrants around Ligonier, which wasn’t in its original request.
City Clerk Barbara Hawn said the city will have to cover the costs of those projects themselves since the grant money can only be used for streets.
The board approved the new cost for the street projects, along with redoing hydrants and alleys in the city.
In other business, board members gave approval to the fire department to do virtual training programs for certain situations.
The wastewater department got approval to purchase a new truck for $64,250 while the IT department got approved for $37,158 to purchase a new ERS recorder, which records all radio traffic and emergency service calls as part of the city’s capital plan.
