CROMWELL — The Cromwell Town Council is back at full strength as of Tuesday night. Cheryl Watts was sworn in by town clerk Kayla Pauley as the council’s newest member at the start of the council meeting.
Watts replaces former council member Bobbie Tevis, who stepped down when she moved outside Cromwell in late 2019. Watts, who is retired, said she decided to serve on the council to give something back to the community. Her husband has also served on the council.
A water main break at South Olive and Orange streets will be repaired Wednesday. Josh Koontz of Astbury, the town’s water manager, said the freeze-thaw cycle in the ground during late winter caused the break.
The council approved Koontz’s request to spend up to $1,500 to rebuild the sewer lift station near West Noble schools. Koontz will also replace filter media in the water plant, and continue to investigate sources of leaks leading to water loss.
Koontz also said recent heavy rains produced the second highest flow total ever in the wastewater treatment plant, but none of the town’s permits were violated. The town is currently in a one-year demonstration period in a compliance program.
Cromwell’s sewer sludge will be used as fertilizer on 15 acres, in an agreement reached with landowner Pete Hess. The council approved and signed the agreement during the meeting.
Town marshal Mike Hatfield told the council he had two cases in January, a domestic battery and windshield damage on the town’s squad car. Hatfield said video of the area didn’t reveal how the damage happened, but that he was filing it as an incident report in case more information surfaced.
In other business, the council approved May 2 as spring cleanup day in Cromwell.
Cromwell resident Robert Warren, the town’s appointee to the Noble County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s board, gave copies of the bureau’s annual report to the council.
