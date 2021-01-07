CROMWELL — The Noble County Public Library’s west branch in Cromwell has several activities scheduled in January.
The Cromwell Teen Program is Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Opera House Room.
On Jan. 19, Craft Therapy West will meet at 6 p.m. in the Opera House Room.
A book discussion for adults will meet Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m. in the teen area of the west branch. Check with the circulation desk for more information about the book choices.
Hours for the Cromwell branch are Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
