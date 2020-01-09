It’s a new page on the calendar — a new year, some say a new decade, and a clean slate. There’s already plenty of “Top News Stories for 2019” floating around, but it’s worth a look at some Noble County achievements that add promise to our future.
The year had a couple of bad acts that deserve a round of raspberries. Here’s a big boo-hiss to the thieves who robbed the LaOtto Fire Department of their Christmas tree money. It’s the lowest of the low to steal from volunteer firefighters who serve their community.
Here’s another big boo-hiss to the vandals who kidnapped Bix the Bison in Kendallville and tortured him by grinding off his beautiful artwork before dumping him in Garrett. This crime disrespects the community as well as the local artist and the sponsoring organization who contributed their resources to the 2016 “Bison-tennial” art project. By the way, Noble County led the state in this project with its herd of 13.
A pox on the perpetrators, and I hope they are outed. May 2020 give them everything they deserve.
The year had some notable negatives for me, too. I capped off the year with a vehicle crash the week before Christmas, when a pickup driver hit my SUV nearly head-on when I was on my way to work.
My flashy blue Ford Explorer saved my life, deploying her airbags and automatically calling 911 as her dying act. Unfortunately, she is totaled.
Amazingly, I came away from this accident with only nasty, deep purple bruises. I celebrated the holidays this year with an extra measure of gratitude and thankfulness.
So, my first toast for 2019 is to the police officers and firefighters who did their jobs in spectacular fashion; to the now-retired Kendallville Fire Chief Mike Riehm, who helped put me in the ambulance; to my EMT, Hannah, who said a firm “no” when I wanted to take a photo of my own accident; and to two compassionate angels, Debbie Jenkins and another woman whose name I didn’t get, who stayed with me until help arrived.
These Noble County achievements deserve a toast, too:
• A toast to the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site near Rome City. The home of the famous author and naturalist was featured on the cover of the 1 million copies of the 2019 Indiana Travel Guide. It’s a rare feather in the cap of a rural county such as Noble. Tourism clout is heavily weighted toward central and southern Indiana, and even more so toward urban areas. It is especially gratifying to see a northern Indiana attraction, that isn’t the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo or Shipshewana, get some nationwide attention and exposure. Site manager Tiffany Parker said the historic site has seen an uptick in visitors, who said they decided to visit because of the beautiful photograph.
• A toast to the Applebee’s in Kendallville and its manager, Michelle Bloom, for being named the top Applebee’s in the United States. Plenty of people scoffed at this award on social media, but raspberries to them — it’s a rare honor for a small-town restaurant to get that kind of national recognition.
• A toast to Noble Trails. The trail organization has completed most of the Fishing Line Trail between Rome City and Kendallville, and is diligently working on expansions to Avilla, Wolcottville and other communities. A toast also goes to the adult volunteers, East Noble students and ARC of Noble County workers who cleaned and sorted thousands of bottle caps to place Beth’s Benches along the trail.
• A toast to the people and organizations who stepped up to save the former Kendallville High School building and repurpose it into the Community Learning Center. This transformational project took vision, time, talents and treasure — and courage.
Here’s to a fabulous 2020!
