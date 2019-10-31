LIGONIER — The common council is trying to situate Ligonier for development in the near future, and laid some groundwork this week.
Monday night, the meeting kicked off with a public hearing for the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) grant, which Ligonier intends to apply to for the third time in this upcoming grant cycle.
This time, they’re equipped with a new grant writer: Shannon McLeod of Priority Project Resources, the same company Kendallville used to secure its OCRA grant.
McLeod introduced herself to the council and the public Monday night, sharing some of the background of what they’re using the money for and her own personal history with getting grants for communities.
The reason for applying for the grant is the same as it was last time. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s (IDEM) is making precincts all over the state separate their water and sewer systems.
That takes money, which Ligonier doesn’t have, and needs a grant to fund.
This specific grant for Ligonier is a matching grant totaling $600,000 to separate its storm and sewer drains. Specifically, the state would foot the bill for $450,000 of that, and Ligonier would pitch in $150,000.
No partial funding is allowed with this OCRA grant.
“It’s an all or none type of situation,” McLeod said at the meeting. “You either get the entire request, or you will be denied, and then you would come in for a subsequent round if need be. We’re going to try to break that cycle and get us some money here so that we can address this need.”
McLeod then asked if anyone present had standing water in their home or a sewer smell, both of which are a result of the sewer pipes.
Betty Peterson, who was at the meeting to talk about preserving the city’s murals, said she had a sewer smell in her home. Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn said she had that same smell plus standing water. And Mayor Patty Fisel had previously said she had a foul stench from the sewer in her home, as well.
If all goes as planned, McLeod said she is planning on submitting the grant application on Nov. 22, and the town should know by Jan. 15 if they have received it.
The second public hearing for the OCRA grant is Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
After that, the common council passed Ligonier’s budget on the second and third reading with no changes from when it was first presented.
Then, Doris Gierhan of Ruth Stultz Nursery School came to the council with proposed expansions to the school and parking and asked for verbal support so they could continue to fundraise.
Gierhan said they were working on securing funding and didn’t know exactly when improvements were to be made.
Later, Peterson presented her idea of how to best take care of Ligonier’s murals after she is unable to do the job.
She told the council that she thinks the responsibility should be included in a city employee’s job description so that the job never falls by the wayside as a result of a lack of volunteer efforts.
Fisel was open to the idea, and she said she would discuss it in later meetings.
The next common council meeting is Nov. 25. The previously scheduled meeting for Nov. 11 is canceled because of Veteran’s Day.
