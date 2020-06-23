ALBION — Ryan Gravit, the man charged with driving drunk and hitting and killing longtime West Noble teacher and coach Chuck Schlemmer with a moving truck, has pleaded guilty as charged to the offenses.
Gravit was charged with a Level 3 felony count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death and a Level 4 felony count of operating while intoxicated causing death.
Sentencing is set for Aug. 3. Gravit is facing between three and 16 years on the Level 3 felony and two to 12 years on the Level 4 felony at sentencing.
Prosecutors and defense will argue sentencing terms in front of Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer at that time, with the sentence left to the discretion of the court.
"No agreement as to charge or sentence has been entered into by this office," Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery said. "The State and Defense will argue the appropriate sentence before Judge Kramer, who will determine the sentence."
Gravit was arrested on Aug. 16, 2019, after he allegedly struck Schlemmer with a U-Haul truck while Schlemmer was cycling on a county road outside Ligonier.
Police report stated that Schlemmer's vehicle crossed over into the opposite lane and then struck Schlemmer's bicycle, tossing the West Noble faculty member over the hood and into the windshield, which photos showed was smashed by the impact.
Gravit was followed by a firefighter responding the accident scene to a Ligonier apartment complex, where he was arrested for the alleged hit-and-run.
A blood draw taken following the accident showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.27%, three times the legal limit to be considered too intoxicated to drive.
Gravit, of LaGrange, has a long criminal history, including multiple driving convictions on his record.
Schlemmer was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries including a traumatic head injury, broken bones and a collapsed lung. Schlemmer reportedly lost brain function while in the hospital and was later taken off life support by his family.
He died Aug. 21, 2019.
Schlemmer spent 24 years coaching at West Noble, 20 of those as the head coach for the girls cross-country and boys track and field programs. His teams won seven cross country sectional championships and several conference championships.
