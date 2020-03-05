What are your hopes for the neighborhood?

With the exception of four years in college and another 14 years in our first home, known affectionately as The Butler House, I’ve lived most of my life in the same neighborhood in the wilds of DeKalb County. That’s allowed me to witness the changes that inevitably come to a place I know well.
It’s why history is valuable. History gives us context for these changes.
I saw my neighborhood transition from a place where everyone knew everyone, what cars and trucks they drove, how many kids were in the family and what church, if any, they attended.
The neighborhood began to change as people aged and farms were split up and sold off in chunks. Then came the city slickers, who plopped a house on five acres because they wanted to live in the country but didn’t realize they needed a lawn mower or a snow plow.
Those houses changed hands a lot, depending on what the winter in the country was like.
Ironically, other things didn’t change with the influx of people. The gravel roads are the same ones that horses and buggies traveled in the 1800s.
There’s a lot of conversation going on now about quality of place and what that means. There’s also a lot of hand wringing and woe-is-me talk about how to get the kids to come home after college instead of lighting out for other parts of the country.
I’ve reported on a lot of these community-forum style meetings over the years. They generally provoke good conversation but have mixed results, depending who the loudest voices are and what project is the path of least resistance — and the cheapest.
I was writing a story on one of these meetings one time and realized two things:
A. The world I was educated for doesn’t exist anymore, if it ever did; and
B. The right people — young people — aren’t engaged in the conversation.
We should be asking kids what they hope to see in their neighborhoods.
First, the question is about hope. Hope is what fuels us to keep going, even when we think it’s foolish. Hope is what fuels dreams about what could be, as well as what is.
Second, hope leads to common ground and shared passions. Two people may disagree on any number of things, but can agree that the neighborhood would be nicer if it had a homeless shelter, a dog park, a bike trail, better sidewalks or a community swimming pool.
People who share passion about something become collaborators in the practical aspects of fulfilling that hope. A shared passion allows people to connect for the common good, and the neighborhood is better for it.
What are your hopes for the neighborhood?
Adults will overthink the question — always. They fret about cost, and efficiency, and maintenance, and who’s going to do the work. They fear the change may not work — or it may work and then what?
Kids will answer the question in simple terms and go straight to a practical solution — always. If they walk to school and the route is muddy, then put in a sidewalk. If the bus route is too long, then take a shortcut.
If we want our children and grandchildren to return home after college or a career change, we must make sure they feel ownership in the neighborhood. People who feel ownership in their neighborhoods are more likely to consider coming back.
So, start asking your kids and grandkids:
What are your hopes for the neighborhood?
