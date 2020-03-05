Linda Sexton
LIGONIER — Linda Sue Sexton, 72, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
Linda was born on Nov. 28, 1947, in Wolf Lake, Indiana.
Linda retired from Silgan Plastics in 2013, after more than 40 years.
She loved her family, friends, NASCAR, 50s and 60s music, and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Blake; her mother, Sarah Morgan; and a brother, Michael Blake.
She is survived by a daughter, Shelly (Terry) Stump, of Ligonier; a son, Terry (Angie) Sexton, of Fort Wayne; a sister, Cindy (Ricky) Green, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; a brother, Dennis (Linda) Blake, of Ringgold, Georgia; three grandchildren, Cory Stump, of Elkhart, Austin Stump, of Ligonier, and Brianna Stump, of Ligonier. She is also survived by two nieces, Lyndsie (Nic) Wallin, of Ooltewah, Tennessee, and Lacie (Andrew) Chadwick, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Tami Blake, of Harrison, Tennessee; and many friends.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Parkview Home Health & Hospice.
A funeral service was held in Linda’s honor on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1859 Lincolnway South, Ligonier.
Pastor James La-Follette officiated.
Burial followed the service at Oak Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Home Health & Hospice or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Yeager Funeral Home is caring for Linda.
Memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
