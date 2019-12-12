INDIANAPOLIS — West Noble Primary School has been selected as a recipient of a grant of $20,000 in additional funding for its Dual Language Immersion Pilot Program. The Indiana Department of Education made the announcement Dec. 5.
West Noble School Corporation joins 10 other districts as recipients of a second round of awards for the 2019-2020 school year. The other districts are Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation, Batesville Community School Corporation, Logansport Community School Corporation, Monroe County Community School Corporation, MSD of Lawrence Township, MSD of Warren Township, Muncie Community Schools, South Bend Community School Corporation, Wabash City Schools, Warsaw Community Schools
All the dual language immersion pilot programs are for Spanish except for two districts. Batesville Primary School has a DLI program for Mandarin. Clay International Academy, a school in the South Bend district, received its first grant to launch a DLI program in French.
“When we immerse our students in diverse cultures and languages, we provide an education that better prepares them for the world in which we live,” State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick said. “I am proud to see these awarded schools continuing to expand already strong learning environments for our kids.”
The DLI program distributed financial assistance to school corporations or charter schools for either the establishment of new programs or the introduction of new languages within existing programs. DLI programs must begin in kindergarten or first grade and use an instructional model that provides at least 50% of its instruction in a target language, with the remaining instructional time in English.
