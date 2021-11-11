LIGONIER — The city of Ligonier is set to see hundreds of new jobs come to the community.
Recreational vehicle manufacturer Forest River RV, based in Elkhart, announced Wednesday they will be expanding its business to Ligonier’s industrial park, which it expects will create 500 new jobs in the city over the next couple years.
“This is great news for the city of Ligonier,” said Mayor Patty Fisel. “I would like to thank Forest River and their team for making this happen. This is a move that will affect everyone in Noble County.”
Forest River primarily builds things like recreational vehicles, commercial trucks, cargo trailers and buses.
The company recently purchased three buildings in September at the city’s industrial park on Gerber Street.
The buildings will consist of a total of 160,000 square feet to bring its service center, parts and IBEX travel trailer production centers to the location.
Forest River currently has a plant at the industrial park under one of its brand names, Puma, which employs 160 people.
“We are excited to continue expanding our operations in Noble County where we have access to a talented workforce, strong RV manufacturing history and ecosystem, and business-friendly environment,” said Michael Stump, director of communications for Forest River, said in a press release.
The company said it’s also investing more than $4.4 million to acquire an additional 65 acres at the industrial park to construct three 95,000 square foot buildings and invest $400,000 in new machinery and equipment.
The Ligonier Industrial Development Corporation agreed to invest in site preparation to support the company’s upcoming construction. The city is considering a 10-year tax abatement on Forest River’s property investments in the upcoming weeks.
As a result of this recent announcement, Fisel said it will lead the city to consider building more housing to accommodate the new employees coming to work at the new location.
“This will certainly help us attract housing developers to Ligonier to allow their employees to live here,” she said.
The Noble County Economic Development Corporation is considering making investments to build an additional access point to the company’s new site.
