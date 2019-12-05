LIGONIER — The Ligonier Parks & Recreation Center has released the results of its Nov. 23 turkey shoot. Thirty teams participated in the event, which was a free throw contest. Each team consisted on one child and one adult, paired up to shoot free throws and combine their scores.
The results by team are:
Itty Bitty Boys: Everett and Clay Preston, first place; Benny Krider and Josh Nelson, second place; and Ezekiel and Kevin Hunter, third place.
Itty Bitty Girls: Adelaide and Tom Smith, first place; Eila and Gable Preston, second place; and Karson and Kia Hunter, third place.
Pee Wee Boys: Brooks and Chad Wilson, first place; Noah and Joseph Spencer, second place; and Kale and Doug Diaz, third place.
Pee Wee Girls: Caroline and Tom Smith, first place; Emma and Wayne Christlieb, second place; and Maylee and Wayne Christlieb, third place.
Primary Boys: William and Tom Smith, first place; Carson and Joe Saggars, second place; and Daniel Trinklein and Miguel Pablo, third place.
Primary Girls: Aliviah and Joseph Spencer, first place; Kirstyn Huff and Trent Hershberger, second place; and Kale and Kelly Diaz, third place.
Junior Boys: Matt Trinklein and Miguel Pablo, first place; Caleb and Joe Saggars, second place; and Carter and Emil Diaz, third place.
Junior Girls: Evelyn and Wayne Christlieb, first place.
Consolation Drawing Turkey Winner: Benton Bickle.
Contest sponsors were Owen’s Supermarket, Fashion Farm, Tenneco Automotive, Triad Associates, DSI and Airgood Electrical.
