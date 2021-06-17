LIGONIER — The Ligonier City Council took steps to rezone a 117-acre tract of land, annexed a few years ago, to make the parcel more attractive to developers.
A proposed ordinance was approved on first reading to rezone the property, known as Coussens Ligonier Planned Development, from agricultural use to broad categories of residential-multi-family, commercial-retail, and industrial.
Two council members, Julia Bell and Ken Schuman, were absent, creating a lack of quorum, so the second and third readings were tabled until the June 28 meeting.
Crystal Welsh of Abonmarche in Goshen explained that the planned urban development proposal is a broad concept of how the land can be used. Changing the zoning categories will make the property “more marketable,” she said.
Developers will submit detailed plans on proposed projects in the future, as projects are identified, which will require city approval.
“The details come when the property is developed,” she told council members.
In other business, the council directed city attorney Steve Clouse to prepare the necessary documents for an ordinance on electronic or virtual attendance at meetings for consideration at the June 28 meeting.
Clouse said a new law, passed in the last Indiana General Assembly session, offers guidance on how and when electronic attendance can be used, how many council members must be present in person, and how the public may view a hybrid meeting on an online platform such as Zoom. All members of the body must be able to be seen and heard on the platform, which means they may not vote by phone.
The new state law also requires that some topics or business items must be acted on in person, such as the budget, reduction of staff, raising or lowering of taxes and others.
Mayor Patty Fisel closed the meeting with a brief summary of future projects under consideration and the process to identify priorities and find the needed funding. Among the projects under consideration are an extension of Pennington Way in the industrial park; an extension of a rail spur to an industry and the installation of a second rail spur to serve the north side of the industrial park; and a proposed extension of Diamond Lake Road west across U.S. 33, through Coussens Planned Development, to Townline Road.
Fisel said BakerTilly is working with city leaders on estimated project costs and financial options for funding. Council members would need to approve any project proposals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.