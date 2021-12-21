LIGONIER — The Ligonier Police Department is having trouble with its radio system being able to communicate with West Noble School Corporation.
The issue with the corporation having difficulties communicating with police dispatchers was brought up at Monday night’s city council meeting.
Ligonier Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer told council members asking the council allow the department to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to improve its radio system at the south campus at West Noble schools.
He said at the meeting that the costs for the improvements will be $49,032.11 and that this would not only help police, but other emergency responders as well.
“We plan to put amplifiers on the radios so that they hit the towers better,” he said at the meeting.
The issue with the radio lines between West Noble and the police department is around the 800 megahertz radio tower that’s located north of the city.
The challenge is that the school is located in a cup like piece of land, making it difficult for the tower to reach its signal.
“The radio transmission goes over the school and not into it,” he said. “Our idea is to install equipment at the school that will allow the signal to go to the tower and better communicate with the school.”
The city has had a 800 megahertz tower for several years and have known for a while about this issue.
He said having these improvements done is very important because radio communications between schools and police are vital for serious situations that involve law enforcement or any other emergency services.
“This will not only be for police, this will help the fire department, EMS and other first responders,” he said.
As soon as this plan is approved by the city council, the departments will be able to move forward with the installations.
He said he’s thankful for Ligonier-based radio communication company ERS Wireless for their expertise they provided.
“I’m so thankful for their partnership with us and what they do,” he said.
Shearer will be presenting an official plan to the council at its Jan. 10 meeting.
