LIGONIER — Mark Zona from the Outdoor Channel’s “Zona’s Awesome Fishing Show” stopped by the Charger Fishing Club on Jan. 13 to share some fish stories and life lessons he has learned through angling. He also talked about the importance of education and making wise choices when students are young.
Zona — or simply “Z” as he is known throughout the fishing world — has been fooling fish with a rod and reel since he was old enough to walk.
He fished his first bass tournament when he was just 9 years old and immediately knew the fishing business was his calling. Since then his journey through the fishing industry has included positions in retail marine sales, professional fishing, corporate promotions and instructional seminars.
In 2004, ESPN harnessed Zona’s extensive knowledge of professional bass fishing by employing him as co-host of “Loudmouth Bass,” the Bassmasters television show. In no time his angling insight, resilient personality and spontaneous humor earned him a fishing show host position on ESPN’s popular “Outdoor Block,” making him one of the most recognizable faces in outdoors television today.
