LIGONIER — Last year was hard for Ligonier.
Tragedies seemed to span the whole year — in February, three died after their car slid into the Elkhart River, and in August, former coach and West Noble teacher Chuck Schlemmer was killed.
It’s for that reason that West Noble Theatre Director Amy Dreibelbis deliberately chose “Once On This Island” by Ahrens and Flaherty, a show her husband recommended 25 years ago, for this winter’s musical.
“Our community needs to hear this story now,” Dreibelbis said.
The musical, which is set in the French Antilles archipelago in the Caribbean Sea, follows the story of Ti Moune, who grows up to face her fears and tackle class struggles head-on, all while being guided and hampered by the gods.
“Her selfless acts heal some of the segregation on the island,” Dreibelbis said.
In her role as Ti Moune, West Noble senior Isel Herrera sees her character as a headstrong, confident woman.
“She’s a very brave role,” Herrera said, “She goes for what she wants.”
And in depicting Ti Moune, Herrera is reminded of how she’s overcome some of her personal struggles, and how good joining Theatre33 has been for her.
“I was very shy growing up,” Herrera said. “I went through a lot of depression and, after a while, I came across people who really did inspire me to join more things and view life differently.”
Andrew Shaw, also a senior, is finishing out his school year playing Papa Ge, the god of death.
Shaw’s story is one of redemption, too. He had limbic encephalitis, or swelling in the brain, from 2017 until last year, rendering him unable to perform.
However, new medication is letting him back on stage in a musical that allows the community to heal together.
“With everything that’s happened — we lost Schlem, we lost a lot of friends in the previous years — I think this is something that people can come to for entertainment, obviously, but also there’s a deeper message, and that is that love conquers death,” Shaw said.
Theatre33 will be using the professional score for this musical, and pit orchestra student musicians will play alongside some professionals.
The musical runs three nights, from Feb. 14-16 at West Noble High School. Friday and Saturday’s shows begin at 7 p.m., and the Sunday matinee starts at 2.
Cast List
- Ti Moune — Isel Herrera
- Daniel — Chris Miller
- Mama Euralie — Kiki Lod-Miller
- Tonton Julian — Jesse Leos
- Andrea — Emma Wilkins
- Armand — Austin Harmon
- Agwe — Isaac Porter
- Asaka — Ashley Sprague
- Erzulie — Bergen Tom
- Papa Ge — Andrew Shaw
- Little Ti Moune — Ianna Hernandez
Storytellers
- Lira Eicher
- Daniela Gomez Miller
- Misty Hernandez-Perez
- Abi Hawn
- Madison Lazar
- Lucus Bordner
- Isaias Roque
- Jesus Martinez
Crew
- Emily Clouse — Stage Manager
- Lira Eicher — Dance Captain
- Austin Harmon — Head Tech
- Ethan Wilkins — Tech
- Trenton Kuhn
- Jay Romero
- Victoria Buitron
- Isaac Mendoza
- Samantha Brown
- Veronica Ramirez
- Chloe Bontrager
