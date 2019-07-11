LIGONIER — Another property was sold in the industrial park
The Ligonier Redevelopment Commission owns approximately 10 acres of land, and at its meeting Wednesday morning, the commission received an offer to purchase the property.
Lloyd Eash, owner of powder coating company Horsing Around, already works out of a property in the industrial park, but he is looking to build a larger building on that plot of land. The offer he submitted was for $133,000, which is $500 more than the city had it listed for.
“We received one sealed request,” city attorney Steve Clouse said.
Eash agreed to the terms the city set. He wants to build a 100-foot by 200-foot building for his powder coating company on or before April of 2020.
In the offer letter, Eash said within the next two years that he hopes to expand his business to offer more products such as heated livestock water tanks and more. The offer was signed July 3.
Eash asked that the redevelopment commission would assume the costs of the title, insurance policy, deed preparation and half of closing costs. The purchaser, Eash, would be responsible for the other half of the closing costs, survey preparation, soil borings if necessary and environmental costs if necessary.
The commission approved the offer.
City Engineer Rick Pharis also approached the commission to discuss a quote he received from API Construction to fix drainage issues on Gerber Street east of Bridge Street. The drainage ditch needs reshaping and a culvert pipe needs fixed.
The quote was for $7,390, and the cost will be split between the redevelopment commission and Forest River RV Company.
The commission approved the project.
