April 5-9 — West Noble spring break
April 8 — Noble County Public Library board, 6 p.m., Albion
April 12 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
April 12 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office
April 14 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall
April 14 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
April 20 — Cromwell Town Council, 6 p.m. Town Hall
April 20 — West Noble Primary Kindergarten Round-up, 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
April 21 — West Noble Primary Kindergarten Round-up, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
April 26 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
April 26 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office
April 28 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
