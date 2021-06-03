WN commencement is Friday at 7 p.m.
LIGONIER —West Noble High School graduation is Friday at 7 p.m.
Each graduate will be issued seven guest tickets, pending any changes by the Noble County Health Department. Tickets will be distributed during graduation practice Friday morning.
All pertinent information for graduating students can be found on the Senior Google Classroom. Contact Ms. Kruger at krugert@westnoble.k12.in.us or Ms. Risedorph at risedorphj@westnoble.k12.in.us with any questions.
Parents urged to get student vaccines
ALBION — The Noble County Health Department routine vaccination clinic is fully open with same-day appointments available. West Noble School Corporation encourages parents to think about the required immunizations their child will need for the upcoming school year.
The clinic accepts most health insurance, Hoosier Healthwise/Medicaid, and self-pay. Uninsured individuals receive vaccinations at no cost other than a $15 administrative fee.
Parents may also authorize a free Pfizer COVID vaccine at the time of appointment for their 12- to 17-year-old students. Parents may call the vaccination clinic to schedule appointments at 260-636-2978.
Vaccination clinics are scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12:15 p.m.-3:45 p.m., and Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Summer school begins
LIGONIER — West Noble School Corporation has announced its summer program schedule:
High school: June 1 through June 14, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Middle school: June 1 through June 24, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Elementary: June 1 through June 24, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon.
Primary: June 14 through July 15, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon.
Independence Day, Sunday, July 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.