LIGONIER — Comedy, dinner and auctions will all culminate soon to produce one common goal — to support kids.
The entertainment will combine at Night of Hope, a fundraising evening for West Noble’s alternative school Turning Point.
This will be the second year for the Night of Hope to support student services of counselors and life coaches.
This year, dinner will be catered by Fashion Farm, improv group 321 Improv will provide the laughs and students will give testimonials about how Turning Point has helped their lives.
The group 321 Improv will be travelling from Florida to perform in Ligonier, Wysong said.
Last year’s Night of Hope definitely made an impact, Turning Point board member and volunteer Marta Wysong said.
“We were able to increase the amount of time that the counselor had,” with students, Wysong said.
Originally, the idea for the fundraiser came from a need in the community for a night of professional entertainment, without having to drive to Chicago or Indianapolis to see it, Wysong said.
Having local support for the students at Turning Point is major, too, Wysong said. Having students see people spend money on dinner and auctions solely to support them shows the students how much their neighbors care for them.
“The support from the community is just invaluable,” Wysong said. “That saying that it takes a village to raise a child is still true, especially for teenagers.”
Turning Point’s Night of Hope is at 5:30 p.m. on March 21 at the Ligonier United Methodist Church’s Crosswalk.
Admission is $50 or $275 for a table of six. All proceeds directly benefit the alternative school’s counseling and life-coaching programs.
Tickets can be reserved through March 11. To get a spot, go to rebrand.ly/nightofhope or call 415-4282.
