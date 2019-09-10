LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County 4-H Fair Association will have its annual meeting today at 7 p.m. in the community building at the fairgrounds. The meeting is open to the public.
KENDALLVILLE — The All Class Reunion committee has scheduled a tour of the former Kendallville High School building, now the Community Learning Center, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, before the reunion dinner that evening.
Robert Probst and Judy Butler will lead the tour at 2 p.m. to see renovations of the building, once occupied by Kendallville High School and East Noble Middle School.
Use the east entrance for the tour, with plenty of parking in the north lot. Those with reservations for the reunion dinner will go to the Kendallville Event Center after the tour.
