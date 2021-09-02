LIGONIER — Frontiersmen, pioneers and Native Americans will once again bring history to life at the Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival and Regulators Rendezvous, returning Sept. 11 and 12 at Stone’s Trace Historic Site, 1 ½ miles south of Ligonier on U.S. 33 at S.R. 5.
The fall festival returns for its 47th year after a cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. No household pets are permitted at the festival.
Visitors may park at West Noble High School on the east side of U.S. 33 and ride shuttle buses over to the fall festival that celebrates the historical heritage of Noble County pioneer Richard Stone.
Admission is $7 per person for visitors age 12 and older; children age 11 and younger are admitted free to the festival, which is handicapped accessible.
Stone’s Trace president Jim Hossler said the tradition of West Noble fourth graders taking a Friday field trip to the historic site will return this year.
“The West Noble fifth graders are coming Thursday because they didn’t get to attend last year when the festival was cancelled,” Hossler said.
One of the festival’s highlights is the performance of the play, “Destiny at Appomattox” at 1 p.m. both days. Professional Civil War reenactors will depict the the surrender of Gen. Robert E. Lee and his Confederate soldiers to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and Union soldiers on April 9, 1865, effectively ending the Civil War.
Grant, Lee and Gen. George A. Custer will appear in the play, along with lieutenant colonels Horace Porter and Charles Marshall
Larry Werline portrays General Ulysses S. Grant. Werline has been portraying first-person U.S. Grant for over 20 years. Prior to that, he was a Civil War reenactor serving as captain of a large Midwest Union artillery unit. He does many presentations each year on a variety of Civil War and Grant topics, many of which are in the Springfield, Illinois, historic sites near where he lives. His goal is to make history come alive.
Paul Wood portrays General Robert E. Lee. Wood has been doing this portrayal for the last 21 years. He has been a reenactor and first-person presenter for the last 26 years and has done presentations in nine different states. He is from Wheaton, Illinois.
Bill Teshner portrays Lt. Colonel Horace Porter for the play “Destiny at Appomattox. Teshner has been reenacting for 25 years and generally portrays General William T. Sherman, but also has performed as Generals Winfield Scott Hancock and Patrick Cleburne. He lives in Glendale Heights, Illinois, with his dog George.
Andrew Hare has been a professional reenactor for the last 30 years, portraying many first-person Civil War characters such as General John Bell Hood, Col. Charles Marshall and General J.E.B. Stuart. Hare has amassed an expansive collection of original Civil War artifacts which has culminated into a unique traveling Civil War museum. History to him has never been just words on a page. History is in items that can be seen, touched and learned from with the stories of their original owners’ experiences.
Tom Peacock has been portraying General George A. Custer for 21 years. Prior to that he was a reenacting artillery officer for seven years. He lives in Caledonia, Illinois, is married to Rox Anne and is the father of five daughters.
Other historical figures expected to appear at the festival include President Abraham Lincoln and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln; John Chapman, better known as Johnny Appleseed; and reenactors of Native Americans in the year 1821.
The Civil War area will have 20 encampments with a military field hospital and a mortician. Blanket traders will inhabit the Rendezvous encampment.
A bagpiper will perform for the flag raising and lowering each day of the festival.
Frontiersmen and pioneers will demonstrate skills for longhunters, black powder rifles, tomahawks and primitive archery to show visitors what life was like in pre-1870s Indiana.
The expeditions of Captain Meriwether Lewis and Lt. William Clark will be featured in an exhibit.
Masks are optional at the festival, but encouraged in indoor spaces. The number of people permitted in indoor spaces will be limited, Hossler said. Social distancing will be used wherever possible, and hand sanitizer stations are placed at locations on the grounds.
Hossler said 95% of the vendors have returned in 2021 after a year off.
Musical entertainment throughout the day included Mark & Liza, Towpath Players, Hand Hewn, Shakin’ Hammers, The Browns, Adrienne Frailey and the Inclognito Cloggers. Festival-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating while enjoying the entertainment
Children’s activities include face painting, pony wagon rides, scavenger hunt, Punch & Judy puppet show, petting zoo, and hands-on activities.
Visitors may sample a wide variety of food onsite, including the pioneer staple of ham and beans served with corn bread, slices of fresh whole wheat bread with warm, sweet apple butter or honey; homemade chocolate candy, pork burgers, pie, Indiana fry bread, potato fries, ice cream, kettle corn, root beer, and a scone and coffee shop.
Go to the Stone’s Trace Historic Site website at stonestrace.com for more information.
