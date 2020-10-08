LIGONIER — Turning Point, West Noble’s alternative school, will celebrate its second “Night of Hope” on Saturday, Oct. 17, after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the event in March.
Tickets are sold out for the in-person event at 5:30 p.m. at The Crosswalk, Ligonier United Methodist Church. The program includes student speakers, a banquet served by the students and an improvisational comedy show by 3-2-1Improv. Several larger items will be sold in a live auction called by an auctioneer.
Work projects, such as raking leaves, are among the items up for bid.
Tickets are still available for the virtual event, which will feature a silent auction of smaller items. Turning Point administrator and teacher Ben Shaw said the event will be live streamed on Facebook, with the ticket required for online access to the comedy show.
Call life coach Kayla Replogle at 415-4842 for ticket information.
Shaw said the Noble Education Initiative, the non-profit board that supports the alternative school, has a goal of raising $15,000 at the event. All money is used to hire a life coach for Turning Point students, and provide counseling and mental health services as needed.
“We have zero overhead,” Shaw said. “The money all goes to help the kids.”
Turning Point allows students, who struggle for many reasons, the chance to complete academic work, improve their behavior, make better life choices and learn to build healthy relationships.
“We had a 90% graduation rate in 2020,” said Shaw, who has been with Turning Point nine years. “All the parents and the kids have my cell number. It’s a great band of volunteers who surround these kids with resources.”
Sixteen of the 18 seniors were able to finish their work during the pandemic shutdown because the curriculum was online already. Teachers kept close tabs on their students by phone.
Turning Point also offers practical, hands-on business experience through its Turning Point Coffee Company. Students roast and package the coffee from a donated roaster, market their products, track sales and make decisions about the business. Coffee samples will be a part of the in-person “Night of Hope.” A variety of coffees can be ordered online at turningpointcoffeecompany.com.
Shaw said Turning Point hopes to return to having the next “Night of Hope” in the spring.
“The West Noble community is the most generous community,” Shaw said. “I’m thrilled to have this event and thrilled to be sold out.”
