LIGONIER — West Noble School Corporation will apply for a Common School Loan to upgrade its technology. School board members agreed to the application at Monday’s meeting.
Technology director Mike Burke said that three phases of infrastructure improvements will happen if the loan application is approved. An aging main server in the data center will be replaced at an estimated cost of $59,000; 70 desktop computers at West Noble Middle School will be replaced at an estimated cost of $913 each; and new Chromebooks with licensing fees will be purchased for all 180 teachers at an estimated Cost of $80,000.
Schools may apply for a Common School Loan twice a year, and may receive funds equal to $100 per student. There is no guarantee that the district’s application would be approved. Superintendent Galen Mast said West Noble has received a Common School Loan twice.
Treasurer Barbara Fought said West Noble is eligible to receive $219,000 through the loan program. Burke’s proposed upgrades will cost a little more than $204,000.
Mast also asked board members to think about how to manage short-term leave days for a future discussion.
The leave was authorized for employees by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). Mast wanted their input on how to handle issues where employees needed more days off than the limit provided by the act.
Mast said the leave days are used to deal with COVID-19 related issues such as having COVID-19, quarantining requirements, or caring for family members with COVID-19.
“Quarantine has impacted almost everyone,” Mast said.
In other business, the board approved the retirement of Linda McAdams, the high school and West Noble Primary media specialist, effective at the end of the school year.
The board accepted the resignations of Brenda Patrick, middle school food service, effective April 16; Malinda Henderson, bus monitor and vocational bus driver, effect March 26; and Gloria Diersin, elementary teacher, effective at the end of the school year.
A leave through the end of the school year was approved for Kayla Shrock at the elementary school.
Service agreements were approved for Crystal Herrera, high school homebound tutor, for $32.50 per hour; and for Steven Weingold, high school girls assistant softball coach, $2,015.
Volunteer agreements were approved for Jennifer Weingold, high school volunteer assistant softball coach; and Juan “Alex” Ramirez, high school boys volunteer assistant baseball coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.