KENDALLVILLE — We asked, and you answered.
More than 40 photos were submitted as part of the Noble County Outdoor Recreation Photo Contest, sponsored by KPC Media Group Inc., Noble County Economic Development Corp., Noble County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and Parkview Noble Hospital.
Our panel of judges selected the top 16 photos representing fun outdoor activities in Noble County.
Over the next month, representatives from each organization will pick their top three photos and then come together to select the overall winners. Cash prizes will be given to the top three finishers, but all 16 semifinalists may have their photos used in future marketing materials for these organizations.
You can weigh in on your favorites, too. Cast your vote for your favorite photo online at bit.ly/noblephotocontest. If you provide your name and contact information on this online ballot, you’ll also be entered and eligible to win a Noble County gift basket put together by the sponsoring organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.