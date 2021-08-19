CROMWELL — The use of golf carts within Cromwell’s town limits and a sample solar power ordinance sparked conversation among Cromwell’s town council members Tuesday night.
Cromwell resident Devon Miller, a former council member, attended the meeting to ask whether Cromwell had rules for operating a golf cart on a town street.
Miller pointed out that vehicles that move 25 mph or slower must display a slow-moving vehicle triangular sign. Miller said he witnessed the driver of a loud golf cart travel on S.R. 5, a state highway, in town and said he believed it was illegal for a golf cart to travel on a state highway.
Town attorney Jay Rigdon said he would check with state regulations on golf carts and bring information to the September meeting. Town Marshal Mike Hatfield can issue tickets to violators who drive recklessly, regardless of the vehicle they are riding in.
Rigdon gave the council a sample ordinance governing solar power that’s being considered by Noble County planning officials, asking council members to review it and add their input. Rigdon also asked them to consider a town-county partnership for zoning issues.
Council president Jerry Pauley asked Rigdon to look into state statutes regulating solar panels, such as roof panels versus ground panels, sizes and space requirements for informational purposes.
The council also signed a letter summarizing the S.R. 5 culvert project near the CSX railroad tracks in Cromwell. The letter is a step in the process with the Indiana Department of Transportation.
In other business, the council passed its 2022 salary ordinance on two readings without comment, a preliminary step in the 2022 budget process. A public hearing will be conducted Tuesday, Sept. 21, during the council’s regular meeting. The budget will be adopted at the Oct. 19 meeting.
Town Marshal Mike Hatfield said July was a typical month with 21 complaints. Hatfield said he responded to several calls of suspicious persons or vehicles near the park and library. He discovered people sleeping in a car in one case. People parked near the library claimed they were using the library’s wi-fi connection.
Council member Cheryl Watts said volunteers will paint the town’s fire hydrants before the Cromwell Days Festival in September.
Council member Tiffanie Gudakunst said she had reviewed Goshen’s ordinance on keeping urban chickens, but found it lacking in the permit process and its ability to be enforced. The topic of urban chickens for Cromwell has been raised in recent meetings.
