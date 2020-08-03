ALBION — When it came to sentencing the man who, while driving drunk, hit and killed longtime West Noble teacher and coach Chuck Schlemmer, the final sentiment appeared to be that the community needed to be protected.
And the best way to protect it would be to take Ryan Gravit, 46, off public roadways for most of, if not the rest of, his life.
The plea for protection was most passionately made by Schlemmer’s daughter, Liz, as she asked Judge Michael Kramer to keep him out of Noble County “forever” after.
“I’m not trying to say Ryan Gravit is evil and my dad is good. I’m trying to say he’s dangerous and this time it came at a great cost,” Liz Schlemmer said. “I need to know he can’t do this twice.”
Kramer, in the end, agreed, sentencing Gravit to the maximum 48 years for the charges he faced.
Gravit was charged with Level 3 and Level 4 felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death for the Aug. 16, 2019, incident.
Gravit, who was driving while intoxicated at three times the legal legal, swerved across the center line of North River Road near Ligonier in a U-Haul box truck and struck Chuck Schlemmer’s head-on while the nearly 30-year teacher and coach was out bicycling after a day at school.
Gravit then kept driving, despite a heavily smashed windshield from where Chuck Schlemmer was tossed up over the front of the truck and into the glass, heading to Ligonier where he stopped at an apartment complex.
A volunteer firefighter responding to the accident spotted the truck and followed it into Ligonier, where police were able to track down Gravit and, after a slight altercation in his son’s apartment, handcuff and arrest him.
Chuck Schlemmer suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. As described by his family in court on Monday, those included a traumautic brain injury, a black eye, severe swelling to the face, a partially torn-off ear, two broken wrists, broken ribs and a broken leg.
But most critically, the high-speed impact with the truck caused a serious brain injury, leaving Chuck Schlemmer unresponsive to stimuli and declared brain dead. After surviving on life support for days, his family made the decision to take him off support and he died in the hospital on Aug. 21, 2019.
In a sentencing hearing in June, Gravit pleaded as charged to the counts against him, as well as agreeing to not fight an additional habitual offender sentencing enhancement.
His defense attorney, Greg Fumarolo, said in court that he had never represented a defendant who chose to plead guilty straight-up to all charges and a habitual offender designation.
In his opening arguments, Fumarolo spent part of his time recognizing the loss his client caused in the community, calling Chuck Schlemmer a “pillar of the community” and calling the crash “tragic.”
He also relayed that, how, while talking to police, Gravit appeared to recognize the gravity of what he had done, reportedly stating “I feel like the biggest piece of (expletive) there ever was.”
“He knows he’s going to be incarcerated for a significant period of time,” Fumarolo said, later arguing that his client should be sentenced to 16 years on the Level 3 felony charge, with some suspended due to the additional time of the habitual offender enhancement, but also that the second charge should be served concurrently.
Under that suggestion, Gravit would have faced a maximum of 36 years in prison.
As prosecutors took their turn to argue, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred started by calling police officers including Ligonier Officer Jerod Bechtold, a West Noble alumnus who had Chuck Schlemmer as a teacher and was the first officer on scene; Ligonier Officer Brandon Stout who helped arrest Gravit; Ligonier Detective Sergeant Gary Cox who responded to the apartment complex, confronted Gravit and took part in his arrest; and Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Doug Ewell, who is assisting with the investigation found no evidence that Gravit ever attempted to get assistance for the victim.
The court then heard victim impact statements from six people, three family members and three West Noble staff members and friends of Chuck Schlemmer.
Mike Schlemmer, a brother, talked about how his brother was a man who taught accountability to all those he interacted with.
“I to this day feel a very profound loss,” Mike Schlemmer said. “Bad choices require accountability.”
West Noble Primary School Principal and running enthusiast Brian Shepherd, teacher John Marano and football coach and next-door classroom neighbor Monte Mawhorter all talked about their many years of friendship and respect for Chuck Schlemmer and the impact he had on hundreds of youth who passed through West Noble.
“I think Chuck had a lot more to give,” Mawhorter said.
Chuck Schlemmer’s daughter, Liz, gave the most expansive victim impact statement, talking about her dad’s role in their family, his personality and his many quirks before pivoting to the fallout that his accident and death has had on their family.
Liz Schlemmer talked about the agonizing days after his accident while he was in the hospital, so badly injured, and her wish that it would just be over sooner than later. After efforts to see if they could donate his organs ended unsuccessfully, the family decided to remove his life support.
“You didn’t only end his life. You ended out lives with him,” she said. “You’ve taken away one of our greatest loves.”
Her plea to Kramer was to issue a maximum sentence, stating that it was clear that despite years and years of missteps and opportunities to change, Gravit hadn’t and that he had proven consistently he was a danger to the community.
Not only did he drive when his license was suspended, not only did he get drunk and get behind the wheel, not only did he do that while on probation and out on bond, after he hit Chuck Schlemmer, he simply drove off and left him there to die.
“I wish Ryan Gravit had never set foot in Noble County,” she said. “I hope that stays true forever now.”
Victim statements concluded with Cyndi Schlemmer, his wife of 38 years.
“Charles Schlemmer was supposed to live for another 30 to 40 years,” she said. “His doctor actually him that. That he should save a lot of money because he was going to live a long time.”
They were both getting close to retirement, to time off to live and enjoy after long careers, Cyndi Schlemmer said.
Instead, while waiting at home for her husband to return from his bicycle ride, she watched the Samaritan air ambulance fly over her house heading to Fort Wayne. About 30 minutes later, a police officer arrived at her door to tell her they believed her husband — he wasn’t carrying ID at the time — was hit by a drunk driver.
Cyndi Schlemmer said she sat in the hospital with her husband, holding onto his feet, because they were the least injured part of him.
“I willed him to react. He never did,” she said.
On a medical scale used to determine brain functioning, her husband scored at the very bottom of the scale, well below the threshhold where removing life support becomes an option. And the family did.
As for Gravit, Cyndi Schlemmer asked for a maximum sentence, the best the court could do to equal what had happened to her husband.
“He doesn’t deserve less than the maximum sentence,” she said. “Charles Schlemmer was given a death sentence that day.”
Mildred, in making his argument for sentencing, fell back on the evidence presented by officers that Gravit had done “nothing he was supposed to do” after being involved in an accident. Instead, he drove off, peering through a busted windshield, going to a liquor store and hitting a parked car on the way in, then backing out across lanes of traffic before heading to the apartment complex where he was ultimately apprehended.
“He kept going,” Mildred said.
Mildred argued that the two felony counts should actually be considered separately and sentences run consecutively, arguing for max sentences of 16 years on the Level 3 felony, a 20-year habitual offender enhancement and a full 12 years on the Level 4 felony.
Before sentencing, Gravit made a brief apology for his actions, issuing a specific apology to Cyndi Schlemmer.
“I am deeply sorry for everything my actions have caused,” he said.
In deciding his sentencing, Kramer had a plethora of aggravating factors to in front of him, including a criminal history that extended all the way back to 1991 with multiple convictions; that Gravit was on both probation and out on bond on pending charges, that his license was suspended; and the simply seriousness of the incident.
“It is just an extremely sad case,” Kramer said.
In the end, the judge agreed with Mildred’s assessment and handing out the biggest possible sentence for the situation, sentencing Gravit to 48 years total, with 341 days credit for time served and ordering him to pay restitution of $4,605 to Cyndi Schlemmer.
Since the sentence was not part of a plea agreement, Gravit has 30 days to decide whether he might appeal the sentence.
Fumarolo said he had discussed the possibility of appealing the sentencing with Gravit before, but neither he not Gravit indicated in court whether they would seek one.
