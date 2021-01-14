LIGONIER — The city won’t reimburse a resident who racked up big bills after first trying to fix a sewer issue himself before having to call in a contractor for a job that was more complicated than the average busted pipe.
But Ligonier did choose to waive a $350 sewer tap fee, saving a little cash.
The Ligonier Board of Works reopened discussion about a request from Jorge Lucerno at 301 E. Fourth St., who had requested reimbursement from the city for costs he incurred getting his sewer connection fixed.
Lucerno didn’t show up for the meeting, but board members heard from a contractor who had been called to ultimately fix the issue.
According to board members and the contractor, Lucerno had dug up his yard in an attempt to locate and fix the sewer lateral from the home to the sewer main. Significant flooding into the open trenches occurred as heavy rain occurred during the process. He noted the resident “created a bigger problem” by trying to do it himself.
The contractor was able to clean up and locate the sewer pipe, which he believes may have once been connected jointly with the next house but split sometime in the past, and get the home correctly connected back to the main.
After hearing the sequence of events, city officials were sympathetic to the complication, but weren’t willing to reimburse a person for racking up expenses trying to a fix their own problem.
“Sometimes the homeowner trying to do his own work creates more problem than necessary,” board member and Building and Zoning Administrator Earle Franklin said. “It’s unfortunate, but he created his own mess to a point here and I’d have to think that we’re not responsible for that.”
Mayor Patty Fisel didn’t want to potentially set a precedent by paying for such a repair — the responsibility of laterals from private homes to the main are the property owner’s responsibility — and Fisel noted she had previously had to pay around $4,000 for sewer repairs at her own property in the past.
The board denied reimbursement but did agree to waive the usual $350 tap fee, since the property had previously been tapped to the main and was simply replacing that connection.
