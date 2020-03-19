LIGONIER — Though a case of coronavirus was confirmed in Kendallville, the western part of the county is not immune to the spread of the virus.
As per Centers for Disease Control recommendations, non-essential gatherings have been canceled or postponed.
The following list consists of COVID-19 cancelations and closures The Advance Leader has compiled so far.
Ligonier Public Library — closed March 23
The Ligonier Public Library announced on Facebook that it would be closing March 23, with all items checked out to be returned April 28, tentatively.
If the shutdown and coronavirus threat lasts past April, the library said fines will be waived until it reopens.
In the Facebook post, LPL encouraged its patrons to come in this week and check out materials and learn to rent items via app and online.
The library’s free wifi will still be available to use around the outside of the building while it’s closed.
“Also please note even though the library is closed, our wifi will still be on during regular hours if you would like to stop outside and use it in the fresh air,” LPL posted.
Ligonier City Hall and Utilities Lobby — closed
As a precautionary measure to those the city serves and its staff, Ligonier City Hall and the utilities lobby is temporarily closed to the general public from March 18-31.
Residents can make utility payments in two ways: by using the drop box or paying online.
For the drop box, use the box in the alley south of City Hall. Please do not put cash in the drop box. Make a payment by check or money order only.
Be sure to include an account number, name and service address.
To make a payment online, visit the city website at ligonier-in.org. Click on Online Services, then Online Bill Pay.
If you need assistance setting up your online payment, call 894-4113.
For assistance with utility services, payment of tickets, questions or to make an appointment with the Mayor, please call 894-4113.
To make an appointment with the building inspector, please contact Earle Franklin at 894-1104.
Cromwell Food For All People meal — canceled on March 18
The Wednesday March 18 Food For All People meal at the Cromwell Community Center has been canceled due to the threat of the coronavirus.
At this time, the April 15 meal is scheduled to run as usual.
Turning Point’s Night of Hope — postponed
West Noble’s alternative school Turning Point has postponed its fundraiser Night of Hope.
The event, which was scheduled for March 21, is now anticipated to be rescheduled for mid-May if the coronavirus threat has dissipated by then.
Money people have paid to go to the event will be held for now to go towards the later date.
Ligonier United Methodist Church services — online only
Through the end of April, the Ligonier United Methodist Church will have church services online.
Congregation members can view services on the church’s website at ligumc.org or on its Facebook page.
Questions are directed to lmethod@ligtel.com or call 894-3765.
Rep. Jim Banks mobile office hours — canceled
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and directives from Governor Holcomb’s office that recommend “the use of remote work and virtual meetings whenever possible while maintaining operations,” Congressman Jim Banks has announced that his district office will be canceling its mobile office hours indefinitely.
“My staff and I are working around the clock to ensure the health and safety of Hoosiers. We will continue to work closely with health care providers, state agencies, businesses, civic groups and individuals in northeast Indiana, by phone and over email, to formulate a strong but measured response to the coronavirus outbreak,” said Rep. Banks.
Tuesday’s office hours for Ligonier and Huntertown and Thursday’s for Montpelier and Bluffton are among those canceled.
