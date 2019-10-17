I’ve been reporting at the Advance Leader and News Sun for a while now. It’s been great meeting new people, getting news tips and story ideas from readers, and learning about the issues in the communities I cover.
I’ve also noticed that readers are often confused about how to get their news in the paper. I recently took on duties for the News Sun Life pages and the church pages, and find myself answering questions about what’s free, what’s a paid advertisement, or who is the right person to talk to.
Here are a few guidelines to help:
Editorial is the news department, the advertising department handles the display ads and classified ads, and the circulation department is responsible for the delivery of the newspaper.
These departments do not solve each other’s problems. The editorial staff cannot fix circulation problems or sell ads. The advertising staff can’t put your news in the paper for free. No one in circulation can report and write your news story.
Another rule of thumb: Businesses have to buy advertisements; news from non-profit organizations is generally free.
For some reason, my phone extension is the equivalent of the dead-letter office for voicemails. Circulation and advertising messages often end up in my voicemail box, left by frustrated people who got bounced around in the phone system. They aren’t happy already, and less so because I can’t do anything to help them. I can only offer to track down the right person for them.
So here are some things I can help with:
The Area Activities calendar is published daily on the News Sun Life pages. This calendar lists events for non-profit organizations for free. For-profit businesses and their events are not eligible.
The Life page also publishes births, non-profit organization news and photos, news briefs and Collegiate Notes about college student achievements. These are all published free, too.
I’m also the new keeper of the Church Directory pages for all three dailies. Have a change in pastor, service or Sunday School times, phone number or email at your church? Send me that information, too, so I can make the changes.
And of course, if you have news tips, story ideas, or photo opportunities, please let me know that. Email your events to me at sprentice@kpcmedia.com or call me at 347-0400, extension 1134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.