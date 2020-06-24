LIGONIER — After being sidelined for the spring semester, coaches and athletes at West Noble High School are ready to get back to action.
Conditioning will begin the week of July 6 when the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) allows athletes and coaches to return to school.
West Noble Athletic Director Tom Schermerhorn updated the West Noble Community Schools board of education on his department’s back to action plan on Monday night.
He said in talking with coaches and athletes, they are ready to get started.
“We want to make it work for our kids. They are ready to get back in the fall,” Schermerhorn said.
Conditioning workouts for all athletes will take place from 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday on the football field. The conditioning will be led by Erik Mawhorter.
Schermerhorn said the conditioning was popular with athletes last summer.
Coaches will then be running activity days two days a week with winter and spring sports meeting on Mondays and Wednesdays and fall sports on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Schermerhorn stressed that plans could change daily or weekly as the school moves through the back to action plan. They are taking guidance from the IHSAA, Gov. Eric Holcomb and the county health department.
All workouts will be voluntary in an effort to keep everyone safe. Students and coaches are encouraged to wear masks when they are not taking part in conditioning or workouts.
“We are asking athletes and coaches to be respectful of everyone’s opinion,” he said in reference to wearing masks.
Locker rooms will be closed to all teams except the football team until Aug. 3. Football players will only be able to keep their helmets and pads in their lockers.
Other safety requirements include the cleaning of all equipment before and after practice and daily medical checks of athletes and coaches.
“No matter how many precautions we take, there is still a risk,” Schermerhorn said.
He stressed students and athletes are going to be told to stay home if they don’t feel good.
A trainer from Parkview Health will be available for athletes. Those athletes visiting the trainer are asked to wear a mask as the trainer will also be wearing a mask.
The fall sports season will begin normally in August.
