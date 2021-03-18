CROMWELL — West Noble eighth-grader Lydia Gow is one of the youngest members of P.U.L.S.E of Noble County, the philanthropic youth organization of the Community Foundation of Noble County, but she successfully applied for a micro-grant of $1,500 to improve Cromwell’s park.
The Cromwell teen said she expects the money to arrive this week. She will use the funds to buy a new inclusive swing and new sensory play equipment for special-needs children. The new swing will replace a broken one at the park.
Gow has also recruited a team of P.U.L.S.E. members and classmates from her school to help with painting the park’s structures in late April or early May.
A national partnership of United Way and Pop Tarts offered teens a chance to apply for a micro-grant through a program called “Unwrap the Future.”
“Margarita White encouraged me to apply,” Gow said.
White is the adult leader for P.U.L.S.E., a service-minded organization for students in eighth through 12th grade. One representative from each grade represents West Noble, Central Noble and East Noble school districts, home schools and private schools.
P.U.L.S.E. members are taught charitable giving skills and put them into practice with financial support from the Dekko Foundation and Community Foundation of Noble County. The three school districts, community mentors and partners also support and encourage the teens.
Members meet monthly to plan and execute community service projects that benefit Noble County, and make grants to other organizations that have impact.
Gow said White keeps tabs on possible grant opportunities and passes them on to P.U.L.S.E members when possible. Students work on applications for their own projects.
